Best-selling author, activist, former South Carolina Rep. Bakari Sellers to speak at UNCP

PEMBROKE — A New York Times bestselling author, who was once the youngest African American elected official in the nation, will speak at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in February.
Bakari Sellers, at the age of 22, defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature in 2006. He made history that year, becoming the youngest African American elected official.
Sellers will appear at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Givens Performing Arts Center as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series. He will be joined on stage by Loury Floyd, dean of UNCP’s School of Education.
“The Campus Engagement and Leadership Office is excited to host Bakari Sellers on campus for Black History Month. He is a tremendous leader and activist,” said Abdul Ghaffar, director of Campus Engagement and Leadership, and the University Center.
“He will share his story, talk about current events and social issues and share his views on leadership,” Ghaffar added.
Sellers received his undergraduate degree from Morehouse College, where he served as student body president, and his law degree from the University of South Carolina. He has followed in the footsteps of his father, civil rights leader Cleveland Sellers, in his tireless commitment to championing progressive policies to address issues ranging from education and poverty to preventing domestic violence and childhood obesity.
Sellers recently published a children’s book titled “Who Are Your People?” The book offers a journey through pivotal moments in African American history. It debuted this past week at No. 4 on the New York Times bestsellers list for children’s picture books.
With his list of accomplishments, in addition to having served on President Barack Obama’s South Carolina steering committee during the 2008 election, Sellers is widely considered to be a rising star within the Democratic Party and a leading voice for his generation. That, coupled with his uncommon ability to reach across the aisle and get things done, has led to numerous accolades, including being named to TIME magazine’s 40 Under 40 in 2010 and 2014, and 2015 “The Root 100” list of the nation’s most influential African Americans.
In 2014, he was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of South Carolina. He has served as a featured speaker at events for the National Education Association, College Democrats of America National Convention, and the 2008 and 2016 Democratic National conventions.
Sellers practices law with the Strom Law Firm, LLC in Columbia, South Carolina, and is a CNN political analyst. He and his wife, Ellen Rucker-Sellers, have a family connection to UNCP. Their niece, Zion Sellers, is a student and a member of the women’s soccer team.
The Distinguished Speaker Series is presented by the Office of Campus Engagement and Leadership and GPAC. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for faculty/staff/children and free for UNCP students with a valid student ID.
Sellers’ visit is co-sponsored by the Givens Performing Arts Center and the School of Education. He is the third speaker in the Distinguished Speaker Series, following Jesse Cole and Tommy Orange. Dr. Megan Ranney will visit on March 15 and Angelina Boulley on March 28.
Mark Locklear is a Public Communications specialist at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.