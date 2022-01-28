Museum to exhibit ‘Wuskitahkamik Miyai’

January 28, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — In partnership with the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Museum of the Southeast American Indian will present the exhibition, “Wuskitahkamik Miyai: Intersection of Worlds.”

This exhibition is for a limited time, Feb. 14 to May 14. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It features original 16th Century Engravings by Theodor de Bry, based on John White’s watercolors depicting Algonquian peoples in what would become present day North Carolina during the attempted settlement of the Roanoke Colony.

Born to a wealthy Protestant family, de Bry was trained as a goldsmith and engraver. He fled the Netherlands around 1570 due to religious persecution. After moving to the free city of Strasbourg, de Bry left for England in 1586. There he made some of his best-known works, engraved copies after scenes from the New World.

“Make plans to visit this important exhibition to see these engravings first hand. This exhibition provides a rare opportunity to engage with a unique part of Native history,” a post from the Muesum of the Southeast American Indian reads in part.