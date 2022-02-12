NEW ORLEANS — Having been born into a family of military men and women, Master at Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Helena Massol’s decision to join the U.S. Navy was a no-brainer.

“They’ve just always been people I’ve looked up to and that led to part of my decision,” Massol told The Robesonian.

The longing to serve her country in some way was the other part, she added.

Massol ultimately joined the Navy in September 2016 after graduating from Lumberton High School, and this week the 23-year-old was presented the Junior Sailor of the Year award at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, where she is based.

“I made it a point when I first got down here in New Orleans to always stand out as best as I could. Getting this award is a very big honor,” Massol said. “I compete against E-5’s all on the base doing numerous different jobs. To be actually awarded this award is probably one of the bigger achievements I’ve gotten either in my life and in the Navy. It’s definitely the highlight of my career so far.”

Massol was recognized for her work during the period of October of 2020 through October of 2021. Her duties included working as base police and acting as a support for the many missions on base. She was most recently promoted and is now one of the few sailors tasked with training other sailors and civilians coming into her department.

The 2016 Lumberton High School graduate is the daughter of Tito and Terri Massol. She credits her four years participating in the school’s JROTC program for preparing her for the real world in the military.

“Part of the reason I’ve succeeded like I have is thanks to the JROTC program at Lumberton and all of those people,” Massol said. “I had multiple instructors, and some of them are still there and some have left, but they showed me the basics of what I needed to succeed in the military, whether it was the Navy or the Army.”

Massol plans to use her time in the Navy as a stepping stone for a career one day in an organization like the FBI or CIA.

“I’ve enjoyed the Navy. It’s been a great experience especially coming from a small town,” Massol said. “I’ve learned a lot from it. It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made for myself in my life this far.”

