The Museum of the Southeast American Indian will present the exhibition, “Wuskitahkamik Miyai: Intersection of Worlds,” for a limited time running through May 14.

PEMBROKE — Two exhibitions are up for display on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Juried exhibition

The 12th annual International Juried Exhibition “Our Neighborhood” can be viewed at the Art Department Gallery through March 11. A reception will be held on March 9 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the gallery. It is open to the public.

The artwork in the gallery addresses this year’s theme through a wide variety of approaches, interpretations, and media, including drawing, sculpture, painting, video, printmaking and photography.

The participating artists are Brad Adams, Alexandra Beaumont, Ron Beckham, Zac Benson, Keith D Buswell, Adam Cohen, Justin Cameron, Samantha M. Connors, Houston Fryer, Julie K. Gray, Laurie Hoen, Tai Lipan, George Lorio, Steven McCarthy, Jeremy Newman, Lorna Ritz, Bryan Robertson, Dan Rule, Rey Velasquez Sagcal, Barbara Schreiber, Mami Takahashi, Craig Voligny, M. Robyn Wall and Zain Al-Sharaf Wahbeh.

This year’s juror, Hartmut Austen, was born in Germany and studied painting and drawing at Hochschule der Künste (University of the Arts) in Berlin. His first arrival in the United States was marked by a 1998 group exhibition titled VOID at Unfinished gallery in Williamsburg, New York. He has since exhibited widely in the United States and Germany, including at Atlanta Contemporary, Good Weather (North Little Rock), Waiting Room (Minneapolis), and Butchers Daughter Gallery (Detroit).

Recent solo shows include 2Horizon(te)s at Terzo Piano Gallery (Washington DC), Künstliche und Künstlerische Intelligenz (Art and Artificial Intelligence) at Haus zur Glocke (Steckborn, Switzerland), Aus Analogen Archiven (From Analog Archives) at OnArte (Minusio, Switzerland), and a survey of his work from the past decade at McMullen Museum of Art (Boston).

In 2009, Austen was awarded a Kresge Arts in Detroit Fellowship and was the Grant Wood Fellow for Painting and Drawing at the University of Iowa in 2012/13. He is currently an assistant professor in Painting at Boston College.

The A.D. Gallery is located in Locklear Hall on the first floor. It is open Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. This exhibition is free and open to the public. It is requested that visitors follow all current campus Covid protocols, including wearing a mask while in the building.

For more information, please contact Gallery Director Joseph Begnaud at 910-521-6405 or email [email protected]

Wuskitahkamik Miyai exhibition

The Museum of the Southeast American Indian will present the exhibition, “Wuskitahkamik Miyai: Intersection of Worlds,” 16th century Engravings by Theodor de Bry from the Michael N. Joyner Collection at the Ackland Art Museum.

The exhibition is on for a limited time running through May 14. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located inside historic Old Main.

“Wuskitahkamik Miyai: Intersection of Worlds” features original 16th century engravings by Theodor de Bry, based on John White’s watercolors depicting Algonquian peoples during the attempted settlement of the Roanoke Colony in what would become present-day North Carolina.

“We are very excited to be a part of making history by being the first American Indian museum to interpret these engravings,” said Nancy Fields, the Museum of the Southeast American Indian’s director and curator. “This is the first time these engravings will be interpreted through an American Indian museum perspective.”

“It is thrilling to see this historically significant show on view at UNC Pembroke, one of our sister universities in the UNC System,” said Katie Ziglar, director of the Ackland Art Museum.

The engravings and other printed matter in the exhibition are on loan from the Michael N. Joyner Collection, donated in 2021 to the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This exhibition is organized by the Ackland Art Museum together with the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke.

The Michael N. Joyner Collection at the Ackland Art Museum has been made available under the Ackland Exchange program of collaboration with UNC System campuses. Ackland Exchange is made possible by James Keith (JK) Brown and Eric G. Diefenbach.

For more information about the exhibit, call 910-521-6282.