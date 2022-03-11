LUMBERTON — Alive After 5 begins in downtown Lumberton this spring; sponsors are needed.

Attendees will see the return of the summer concert series, by Main Street Lumberton and the City of Lumberton on May 19.

This is the 17th year Alive After 5 will bring the community together with nights of music and fun. There will be seven concerts in The Plaza, one every Thursday 7-9 p.m. from May 19 through June 30.

This year’s lineup will feature regional performers: The Entertainers, May 19; Blackwater Band, May 26; The Band of Oz, June 2; Liquid Pleasure, May 9; Rivermist, June 16; Kendrix Singletary, June 23; and Hip Pocket on June 30.

“It’s been a long two years without activities, and we are excited to jumpstart a new season of entertainment downtown to get our community and visitors together again,” said Dencie Lambdin, chair of Main Street Lumberton’s Advisory Board.

Opportunities for sponsorship are available. For more information about sponsoring Alive After 5, contact Sarah Beth Ward at Lumberton City Hall, 910-671-3876.