Civic Center to host talent show in-person March 16

LUMBERTON — Fourteen contestants are set to compete in the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater’s eighth annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 19.

The very popular and competitive competition will feature contestants competing in all categories of talent, from singing and dancing to instrumental and more. Auditions took place in February to determine qualifying contestants to showcase on the theater’s stage.

The winner of this year’s competition will receive a $1,000 cash prize, with second place receiving $500 and third place $250. Additionally, a People’s Choice Award will be chosen based on ticket sales for each contestant and donations made during purchase checkout.

This year’s contestants are Nate Prince, Morgan Oxendine, Addison Long, The Band Recovery, Patty Webb, Michelia Norton, Harmarnie Blanks, Rekiya Locklear, Brittany Demery, Danyelle Cotton, Anna Hunt, Val Humphrey, Tymir Banks and Mack Jones.

Past shows were formatted in such a way as to give audience members the feel of watching a televised talent competition.

Ashtyn Thomas, who sang “Warrior” by Demi Lovato, was named winner of last year’s competition. At the time she was a 15-year-old student at Village Christian Academy.

“It’s really a strong song,” Thomas said after winning. “The song is about overcoming adversity, and I think that is one of the most powerful stories you can tell and it’s one of the hardest messages you can convey on stage.”

The talent competition has faced many adversities during the past two years.

Last year’s show took place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the lineup of performers consisted of contestants who auditioned in 2020 but did not take the stage after that year’s show was cancelled.

Masks will be required for admission to this year’s performance but proof of vaccination will not be required. The theater will post updates to its website regularly.

Ticket information

Tickets for the competition are $15 and can be purchased anytime online by visiting www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash between the hours of 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the theater’s administrative offices, or by calling 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to performance.