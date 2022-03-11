LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton has planned a reception 5:30-7 p.m. April 7 for an exhibit featuring artwork by artist Brianna Goodwin.

“Emerge: The Art of Brianna Goodwin” will be on display March 19 through April 22 in the theater’s main lobby. In addition to the reception, the exhibit can be viewed by the public during scheduled events or by appointment.

Based in rural North Carolina, Goodwin began creating floral pieces in her home as a therapeutic exercise, and has been painting acrylic and mixed media works since 2019. Originally a performing artist, she blends her love of telling stories with a passion for visual art.

“Emerge is an exhibit that explores the transformational periods of one’s life,” Goodwin said. “Throughout the pieces I have paired abstract portraits with symbols of nature and unorthodox brush strokes to reflect the imperfections of our patterns of emerging.

“Processes such as the changing of seasons from winter to spring or a woman becoming a mother are beautiful, yet somewhat imperfect in nature. Through these works I hope to convey that however imperfect these life transformations may be, they are vital to our growth and propensity to reach our truest selves.”

Soon after Goodwin began sharing her work online, she received inquiries from viewers interested in purchasing. Since that time, she has immersed herself into developing her signature style of abstract and impressionistic paintings for her collectors. She has conducted workshops, created a line of products and seen immeasurable success as a self-taught painter. She is elated to be partnering with the Carolina Civic Center to feature her first full exhibit.