LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Kiwanis and the Robeson Community Art Guild are collaborating for a high-flying kite competition March 31 at Luther Britt Park.

From 10 a.m. to noon entries will take flight and be judged on design, success of flight and the public’s favorite. Prizes are $100 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for the public’s favorite.

Interested individuals can participate in the kite competition by registering online at robesonartguild.org. Or, participants can register for the Kite Basics classes set for 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon on March 12 at the Robeson Art Guild house.

During both classes, students will have an opportunity to review instructions on the basics of kite making. The goal is to increase the knowledge of air dynamics, and creativity in three-dimensional artwork.

There is no fee for the class or materials. Students may enter the competition without attending either class.

Registration can also be done by calling 910-674-3006.