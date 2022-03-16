WINSTON-SALEM — A Fayetteville woman with Robeson County roots was recently crowned Mrs. North Carolina Plus America 2022 at a pageant held in Winston-Salem.

Aja Ivey, who previously held the title of Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America, will now go on to compete in the national competition in July 26-July 2 in Houston, Texas.

“I’m elated. It’s been a whirlwind,” Ivey said about the win.

Ivey, originally a native of the Saddletree community in Robeson County, ran on the platform Alcohol and Substance Abuse Disorder: A Silent Killer, a topic that hits close to home considering Ivey herself is a recovering addict, celebrating five years of sobriety.

Ivey has been competing in pageants since she was a small girl. For two decades she took a break from competing before coming across the Plus America pageant, a pageant that opens the doors for women sizes 14 and up to compete for a title.

“The whole curvy woman aspect is just getting really popular these days,” Ivey said. “I went to just have fun and talk about my purpose.”

During the pageant, Ivey was judged on private interview, Elegant Pantwear and Evening Gown. Optional categories to compete in were the Essay Competition, Talent, People’s Choice, Most Photogenic, Community Service, Spokesmodel, Runway Model and Covergirl.

In most pageant, women are judged on these aspects as well as their swimsuit and athletic wear, which has nothing to do with a woman’s “aptitude, education or ability to help her community,” Ivey said.

Ivey said that the Plus America pageant is not a celebration of being big, but a celebration of the modern day average-sized woman, who is about a size 12. In the Plus American pageant, beauty is plus but brains, confidence and the platform is placed at the forefront.

“The capability of woman of the size puts so much,” Ivey said. “The beauty is really just a bonus.”

Ivey is planning a benefit event on April 8 at Betty Carol’s Diner in Lumberton.