What concerns us at any given time is a fickle thing. Especially where social media is concerned.

Almost two months ago, Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify, and we talked about it a lot. And then there was a Super Bowl Halftime Show that polarized our newsfeeds for a few days. At the time you’re reading this, both events will have long been forgotten and we’re on to something else — the war in Ukraine, for example. But that’s the way it goes.

The social media world is always — always — moving on to the next thing, whatever drama or trend it may be. At the time of this writing, I don’t know what “the next thing” is, but it’s probably come and gone and we’re onto the next, next thing.

For those of you who may have forgotten, Neil Young removed his music from Spotify because he disagreed with podcaster Joe Rogan’s content (also found on Spotify) and in an act of rebellion, removed his music from the platform. And then there was the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Social media algorithms lit up with talk about the performers and, well, a lot of opinions about what was and what should be. We won’t get into that.

My point is not to pontificate on the finer points of the first amendment; neither is it to complain about what generation of music is better or what artists performed Halftime better. In fact, it has little to do with any of that and, more or less, to point an observant finger at the fickle nature of social media.

Two things that you can count on is this — someone is always going to be complaining about something and they’re always going to jump on the next controversy. If you are a social media user and there isn’t someone complaining about something in your newsfeed, then you may just be an anomaly. And chances are if you’ve been on any social media platform long enough, something has raised your blood pressure.

I don’t have any data to make my point, but I gander that 90% of what we read on Facebook is opinion. The problem is that — and again, no data — the majority of users have trouble discerning opinion from fact. Opinion and social media have been in bed together for as long as Facebook has been a thing. Fortunately, most of the people not posting opinion simply “want to avoid drama” and “just read something funny.” In case you haven’t noticed it, your jokes and memes will get more responses than serious content…unless it’s opinion, specifically something that offends someone, which is also a part of social media culture.

I’m not saying we should cancel opinions. Contrarily, sometimes they are important, but more often they are not. I wish we could cancel complaining because that is the intersection where opinions are heard less. I’ll share a favorite quote: “When all is said and done, very little will be said or done.” The world did not change because Neil Young took his songs off of Spotify, we all went back to work the Monday after the Super Bowl, the wheels kept turnin’, and life moved on.

Does our opinion really make that much difference? No. No more than complaining about your workday or whatever else is bothering you today. In fact, to drive my point a little further, not only is your opinion not that important, it’s not even relative because tomorrow, there will be something new consuming the thoughts of keyboard warriors everywhere.

For what it’s worth, these words are MY opinion, and you probably don’t care what I think. Chances are what I believe in is inconsequential to you, and it is not going to sway you. And I’m fine with that. Social media might lead you to believe otherwise but give it a day or two and see how important it is.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Art Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]