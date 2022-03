Cub Scout Pack 301 recently conducted its annual Pinewood Derby. Shown placing first in the Tigers division was Levi Cooper, left, Will Wilson placed first place for Webelos II and was also named Pack Champion, Austyn Colp placed first in Webelos I, Thomas Underwood placed first for Wolves, and Daniel Bryant placed first place for Bears. Zac Greene, the adult shown, is the Pack 301 leader.