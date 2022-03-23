LUMBERTON —The Inner Peace Center for the Arts scheduled a Fourth Sunday Brunch featuring the culinary offerings of of Jeremie Crowder, also know as “Chef Jay.”

On the brunch menu is a New York strip steak, scrambled eggs, twice baked potatoes, cinnamon roll pancakes, link sausage, croissants, assorted danish and a yogurt and oatmeal bar.

During the brunch, entertainment will be provided by poet Petrine “Trina Thoughtz” Bryant.

Performance will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. and from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $32 per person and can be purchased at www.ipcarts.com.

Crowder currently works at UNC Health Southeastern as a production chef. He is an avid beekeeper, gardener, entrepreneur and is known as the “chicken whisperer.”

In his junior year of high school, he entered the Tazwell County Education for Employment Culinary Program. Through this opportunity he was able to train under various chefs and enter culinary competitions. By the end of his senior year, he was offered the position at the Pere Marquette Hotel, while graduating top 10 in his class, earning a high school diploma and associate in culinary arts.

Soon after Crowder decided to attend Johnson and Wales University’s Charleston campus, where he excelled and ultimately gained a teaching position where her assisted numerous chefs with demos, campus tours and lectures.

When asked what his favorite thing was to make, Chef Jay replied “making Robeson County home. It was one of the reasons I am who I a today.”

The Inner Peace Center for the Arts is located on second floor of 302 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.