Golden ticket gives Briggs a chance to compete for American Idol spot

MAXTON — While a student at South Robeson High School, Dontrell Briggs wrote in a year book that auditioning for American Idol was a goal he would one day accomplish after graduating.

“This is something I have always wanted to do,” the 26-year-old Maxton man said. “That was back in 2013.”

Briggs fulfilled that promise nine year later, travelling more than 1,200 miles to Austin, Texas to sing before American Idol celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“It was definitely an honor to be in front of those three judges. I was very excited being in their presence. Three celebrities’ are very exciting,” Briggs said.

The result was a ticket to Hollywood.

“It actually came to reality,” Briggs said.

“From this little ol’ town in Maxton to that big ol’ city,” Briggs said. “That’s a huge step.”

Earning a golden ticket, guarantees Briggs’ participation in “Hollywood Week,” where they will compete in the next grueling rounds of auditions.

“My determination was ‘You’re not going home without this golden ticket because you made a promise to your family,” Briggs said. “I had to make sure that promise was fulfilled … promise kept.”

The audition

Briggs’ song of choice with For Your Glory,” a hit gospel track by artist Tasha Cobbs. A gospel singer above all else, Briggs said he could not audition without making it clear to whom he serves.

“Gospel is what I look to. It gets me through,” Briggs said. “Choosing ‘For Your Glory,’ it meant a lot to me cause I hear people all the time saying that they will do something but do they rely on God to help them through … I trust God through the process.”

Briggs’ rendition of the song brought judge Lionel Richie to tears and earned the first “yes” needed to clear his path to Hollywood.

“Some people can come in and just sing and then some people come in and just let God come through them,” Richie said after Briggs belted the lyrics. “I want to throw all of my enthusiasm on you … It’s a ‘yes’ for me.”

“I believe that when I sang ‘For Your Glory’ it was not just only ministering to myself, it was ministering to him as well and also ministering to the world,” Briggs told The Robesonian.

A “staggered vibrato” is what made Bryan hesitate to say “yes” and was the reason Perry gave Briggs a “no” vote.

“You really lean on that a lot. You don’t have to as much,” Bryan advised Briggs. “I just don’t want that to become redundant to the listener.”

“I just think this low vibrato is not keeping me in it,” Perry added.

Briggs said after the “no,” for the first time during the audition, his heart began to pound in his chest, but his determination made him push.

Bryan gave Briggs another chance to sing for his life and showcase his range, and the Maxton resident chose his backup sung “Tennessee Whiskey,” originally recorded by country music artist David Allan Coe.

“Yes, you’re going to Hollywood. I just got chills all over on that one,” Bryan said before Briggs could finish.

Despite the ‘no’ from Perry, Briggs gave her partial credit for gaining the golden ticket.

“Katy’s ‘no’ made me push harder,” Briggs said.

Singing in the church

Briggs has been singing since the age of 4, like many, starting out in the church.

“I’ve grown tremendously vocal-wise,” Briggs said. “I remember when there was just a time when I was just singing to be singing, and that time has passed by, I know what I am singing about, who I’m singing for.”

Briggs began singing at several church functions, weddings, funerals and even for fun through karaoke.

“Majority of this growing came from church,” Briggs said.

Whether he wins American Idol or not, Briggs said music is his career.

“This is my career. I always said that I wanted to be a singer so I’m going to make sure that I pursue this,” Briggs said. “It’s something that me and my godmother would talk about often.”

A guardian angel

Briggs said that he made a pact with his godmother Betty Morrison to pursue music and compete on American Idol.

“My godmother, she always told me that I needed to go out and sing and get on the TV show American Idol,” Briggs said. “She said ‘If you make it big before I make it big, you help me, and if I make it big before you make it big, then I’ll help you.’”

Morrison passed away before seeing Briggs’ audition but she was with him in spirit, the 26-year-old said.

“Spiritually, I felt that she was right there by my side. I felt that she was right there by my side the entire way,” Briggs said.

Richie said he also felt Morrison’ presence during the audition.

“Your dear friend over there, she was actually standing right next to you when you were singing. I felt every breath of that,” Richie said.

Tune in

Season 20 of American Idol has already begun. Viewers can see what next for Briggs by tuning in to episodes, which air at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Sundays and Mondays on the ABC network. Episodes are also streaming on Hulu.

Briggs’ prayer is that he will be the next American Idol.

“But just in case the lord has other plans I am going to be satisfied, I’m going to be well-please and I’m going to be happy because of the simple fact that many people can’t said that they made it,” Briggs said.