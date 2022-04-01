17-year-old wins Eighth Annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition

Crowds packed the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater March 19 to watch 14 contestants compete for the Eighth Annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition. Anna Hunt took home the top prize, which was a check for $1,000.

LUMBERTON — It was Anna Hunt’s rendition of “Anyone” by singer Demi Lovato that won the hearts of judges in the Eighth Annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition.

Staged at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater on March 19, the largest talent show in Robeson County pits some of the regions’ most talented against each other for the chance to win the top prize.

“It never ceases to amaze me just how much performance talent there is in our region and this certainly was a difficult competition to judge,” said Richard Sceiford, executive director of the Carolina Civic Center Foundation Inc. “All of the contestants are winners in our eyes, especially for their willingness to share their talents and energies with our audience.”

Hunt, a 17-year-old junior at Purnell Swett High School, took home the first place prize, which includes, not only the title of the eighth My Time to Shine winner, but a check in the amount of $1,000.

“I was really shocked because there were so many good competitors,” Hunt said after winning the title. “I was blessed to be chosen to be the winner.”

Hunt has been singing since she was a “little girl” and is no stranger to competing onstage. Her first time performing on a big stage earned her the title of Junior Miss Lumbee (2017-2018), and she said she hopes to one day take the “American Idol” stage.

Hunt has no plans yet for her $1,000 prize, but she has been encouraged by her mother to save it.

“I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do with it,” Hunt said.

Placing second in the show was Danyelle Cotten, who won $500, and third was Addison Long, who took home $250. Harmarnie Blanks was the People Choice. The title is earned based on the top ticket sales for each contestant and the amount of donations made during purchase checkout.

This year’s competition was hosted by Rebekah Revels Lowry.

Judging were the current Miss North Carolina Carli Batson; Stephen Love, winner of he theater’s first ever My Time to Shine Talent Competition; Jimille Mills, an award-winning gospel artist and mother of NBCs “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Brooke Simpson; and Ernest Strickland, Food Network star and Lumberton bakery owner.

The first place award was sponsored by Katrina L. Brewington of SpeechFundamentals PLLC. Second place was sponsored by Dr. Dalton Brooks, and third place by David H. Zeitz, Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty.

To compete in the show, talents had to audition for their spot. A total of 14 contestants made this year’s cut. Others who competed were Nate Prince, Morgan Oxendine, The Band Recovery, Patty Webb, Michelia Norton, Rekiya Locklear, Brittany Demery, Val Humphrey, Tymir Banks and Mack Jones.

The talent competition has faced many adversities during the past two years.

Last year’s show took place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the lineup of performers consisted of contestants who auditioned in 2020 but did not take the stage after that year’s show was cancelled.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.