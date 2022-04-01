PDP to host musical production of ‘Cinderella’

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions will continue open auditions for its final show of the spring season, “Pride and Prejudice” and the Summer Stage Workshop “Oliver” at 6 p.m. April 12.

Auditions will take place at Purple Door Studio Theatre at 215 E. Fourth St. in Lumberton. Auditions are open to all with no prior stage experience required for both shows.

A large company is needed for the production of “Pride and Prejudice,” an adaptation of a novel by Jane Austin. “Many” roles are open for ages 12-17 and “mature” adults. Those who audition may present a dialogue and will use readings from the show’s script. Email to [email protected] for sample audition scenes.

Several roles for ages 8-21 are also available for the production of the “Oliver,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Charles Dickens. Those who audition must present a short song selection with an instrumental track. A sound system will be provided.

Those who audition are asked to bring a headshot and resume if they have these but it is not required.

For more information or to schedule an audition time, call Purple Door Productions at 910-224-4000.

Cinderella production

In other Purple Door Production news, the theater is set to premier its latest production of “Cinderella” April 8-10, and 14-16.

Two interactive showing are set for the April 9 and 16 showings at 6:30 p.m. The shows will be staged as a party where princess — ages 5-12 — are invited to celebrate the birthday of King Darlington III’s son, Prince Charming. Prince Charming, who is turning 21, will be choosing his wife at the event.

All young lords and ladies are invited to wear their “finest apparel and jewels” for the party. Family and friends are welcome as well to this special party event.

Each show includes a dinner, cake and ice cream, party treats, photos with cast and inside the golden coach.

All princes/princesses with a birthday in April will be welcomed to the stage for a special birthday treat during the show.

Tickets on sale now for $20 per person. They can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/cinderella or by calling 910-224-4000. Seating will be limited reservations must be made as soon as possible.

Regular shows will held on April 8, 14-15 at 6:30 p.m. with matinee shows scheduled April 9, 10, and 16 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for children 13 and under, and $12 for ages 14 and up. These show do not include the dinner and birthday photos and treats.