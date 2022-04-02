•April 2

Air show: The Mt. Elim RC Club has planned a remote control airplane show beginning at 9 a.m. at 13799 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton. For additional information, call 910-887-5056.

•April 2-3

Robotics competition: The FIRST Robotics competition will begin at 9 a.m. at the University Center Annex at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

•April 6

Military Center: The opening of the Military Affiliated Resource Center on campus of Robeson Community College will take place at 9:30 a.m.

•April 7

Live music: Ethan Hanson will perform live at 7-10 p.m. at Your Pie Pizza.

Artist reception: The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton has planned a reception 5:30-7 p.m. for an exhibit featuring artwork by artist Brianna Goodwin.

•April 8-10, 15-16

Cinderella production: Purple Door Productions will present the musical Cinderella. For tickets and showtimes, call 910-2240-4000.

•April 9

Easter hunt: Mr. Listennnnn & Graham Locklear Kennel’s Annual Easter Eggs event will be at Chavis and Locklear Park in Red Springs from noon to 6 p.m.

Art Garden: Arts in the Gardens will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between 10th and 18th streets on Elm Street in Lumberton.

Spring Fling: The Exploration Station will stage a Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•April 14

Easter hunt: There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at the Parkview Activity Center for toddlers and grades pre-kindergarten-fourth grades from 4:30-6:30 pm. For additional information please call 910-671-3873.

Live music: Lane Ward will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at Your Pie Pizza in Lumberton.

•April 20

Motown concert: The Heritage Center will conduct a “Motown and More” concert featuring the Detroit City Boys at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

•April 22

The Coasters: The Coasters will perform at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater at 7 p.m. For ticket information, call 910-738-4339.

•April 23

Arts on Elm: The annual Arts on Elm will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza at North Elm Street in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.