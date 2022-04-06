HOLLYWOOD — The journey to become the next American Idol has ended for Maxton’s own Dontrell Briggs.

The 26-year-old is making his return to North Carolina after competing in the grueling Hollywood Week elimination rounds that determine the hit televised singing competition’s finalists. Although he lost his chance at the title, his music career is just taking off.

“I count it an honor and a privilege to be here on American Idol,” Briggs said after hearing the news that he would not advance to the finals. “I’m taking it not as a loss. I’m taking it as a win for me. You know it’s just the beginning.”

On Monday’s episode of the show, fans saw Briggs fall short of making it through the “Showstopper” round, which allows Idol hopefuls to take the stage for the first time with a live band. Briggs took a chance, singing the song “Hello” by one the American Idol judges Lionel Richie.

It was Richie himself who broke the news to Briggs.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that you will not make it to our top 24,” Richie said. “This experience will be invaluable in your future.”

Briggs surpassed two rounds during Hollywood Week to make it to the Showstopper Round. He first made it through the Genre Challenge, where contestants were paired with a former American Idol contestants who went on to become stars. Biggs was paired with singer Jordin Sparks and took to social media to update fans on his progress.

“Everyone I do apologize for not being able to get back to you all, but I did make it to the next round for THE DUET ROUND,” Briggs wrote on a Facebook status, accompanied with a photo of him and Sparks.

The post garnered more than 1,000 likes, 130 shares and nearly 300 comments congratulating Briggs.

Briggs went all to advance pass the Duet Round, where judges pair contestants with one of their peers. The round narrowed the pool to the 59 contestants who went on to compete in the Showstopper Round.

“Today was very much a trying day and I just want the world to know that I will not stop here[.] This is just my Beginning,” Briggs stated on Facebook after the episode aired Monday.

Briggs earned his golden ticket to Hollywood after auditioning before judges Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan in Austin, Texas. Briggs’ song of choice with For Your Glory,” a hit gospel track by artist Tasha Cobbs.

“Gospel is what I look to. It gets me through,” Briggs told The Robesonian. “Choosing ‘For Your Glory,’ it meant a lot to me cause I hear people all the time saying that they will do something but do they rely on God to help them through … I trust God through the process.”

Briggs’ rendition of the song brought judge Lionel Richie to tears and earned the first “yes” needed to clear his path to Hollywood, and a “no” from Perry.

His second song “Tennessee Whiskey” is what secured the final “yes” vote needed from Bryan to go on to compete in Hollywood.

Episodes of “American Idol” air on ABC and are streamed on Hulu.

