FAYETTEVILLE — The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum will host a presentation and panel discussion on the Iranian Hostage Crisis and Operation EAGLE CLAW on April 20.

On April 24, 1980, an ill-fated military operation, code name EAGLE CLAW, to rescue 66 American hostages held in Tehran, Iran ended with eight U.S. servicemen dead and no hostages rescued.

The museum has invited the public to learn more about Operation EAGLE CLAW and the “courageous men who had ‘the guts to try.’”

The presentation will take place in two sessions — the first beginning at 4 p.m. and the second starting at 7 p.m. The program will include an overview of the mission plan and the disaster that befell the mission on that fateful day in April. Both presentations will be followed by a questions-and-answers session with former hostages and members of the mission.

The presentation and panel discussion will be led by retired Capt. Wade Ishimoto, the intelligence officer and road block security team leader on the ill-fated 1980 mission.

This event is free and open to the public. Guest are asked to RSVP for either session by emailing: [email protected]