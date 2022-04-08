Group will perform on Carolina Civic Center stage

LUMBERTON — The acclaimed doo-wop group Cornell Gunter’s Original Coasters will visit the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton for aperformance at 7 p.m. on April 22.

The Coasters are an American rhythm and blues and rock ‘n’ roll vocal group that had a string of hits in the late 1950s. Beginning with “Searchin” and “Young Blood,” their most memorable songs were written by the songwriting and producing team Leiber and Stoller. Although the Coasters originated outside of mainstream doo wop, their records were so frequently imitated that they became an important part of the doo-wop legacy through the 1960s.

The group’s hits also comprised a major portion of the song score for the 1994 musical revue Smokey Joe’s Café, a retrospective of Leiber and Stoller songs that received a Grammy Award and seven Tony Award nominations following its 1995 Broadway debut. From “Yakkety Yak” to “Charlie Brown” to “Poison Ivy,” these monumental songs helped induct The Coasters into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Ticket information

Tickets for the show are Individuals $25, Seniors (65+) and Military $22. Students are $10. Group discount rates of $20 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased anytime online by visiting www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person or with credit card or cash between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the theater’s administrative offices, or by calling 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to performance.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is located in historic downtown Lumberton at Fourth and Chestnut streets, just one block north of the downtown plaza.