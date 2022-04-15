PEMBROKE — Chubby Checker is a living legend with more than 50 years of performing on stage and in film.

The legendary performer is appearing on May 6 at the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $25-$35.

In 1960, Chubby Checker recorded his famous hit “The Twist,” which spent time on the Billboard Top 100 and the following year in a separate chart run. In 2008, “The Twist” was named the biggest chart hit of all time by Billboard magazine.

In addition to “The Twist,” Checker has released dozens of hit songs, including “The Hucklebuck,” “Pony Time,” “Let’s Twist Again,” and “Limbo Rock.”

“We are proud to present one of the most iconic names in American popular music,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “Chubby still puts on a great, energetic live performance.”

In 2008, Checker had a No. 1 Billboard single on the dance chart with “Knock Down the Walls.” The single, featuring Roger Filgate of Wishbone Ash on guitar, also made the top 30 on the Adult Contemporary chart. The following year, Checker recorded a public service announcement for the Social Security Administration to help launch a new campaign to promote changes in Medicare law.

On Feb. 25, 2013, Checker released a new single, the ballad “Changes,” via iTunes. It was posted on YouTube and amassed over 200,000 views. On July 5, 2013, Checker performed it on NBC’s Today show. In 2015, Checker joined forces with Howard Perl Entertainment and Hard Rock Rocksino to produce “Rock and Roll to The Rescue,” a show designed to raise funds and adopt rescue animals in need.

For information about tickets and other upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.