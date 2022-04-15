LUMBERTON — The third installment of Patrick’s Strawberry Sprint is set for May 7 and registration is now open.

All proceeds raised during the day will go toward the Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded annually to deserving Lumberton High School graduates.

The race, described by organizers as “the people’s race,” will be a short one, with participants being tasked with running 0.5 kilometers around the Jack Pait Strawberry Farm field at 1561 Old Allenton Road in Lumberton. The distance is roughly the 1,500 feet, a little more than one lap around a track or the distance of five football fields.

Because of the short distance, there will be no water stops during the route, but there will be a strawberry stops, where freshly picked strawberries will be given as runners trot down the path.

Registration cost is $20 and includes the official race shirt, a free u-pick quart of berries once finished, and the chance to win a series of awards like First place, Last Place, Oldest, Youngest, Sweetest Moves (style points), and Best Outfit/Costume.

For those looking for something a little sweeter, the farm will be offering a BIG BERRY Challenge. The challenge is to do four laps around the field, a total of two kilometers, and eat a cup of strawberries as for each lap that his completed. Participants in this race not only get bragging rights, a race t-shirt and special cup quart cup “medal,” but also a commemorative pint glass.

Registration for the BIG BERRY Challenge is $25.

Register at https://patricksstrawberrysprint.itsyourrace.com/. Bib and T-shirt pickup begins at 8 a.m. at the farm, and the race is on at 9 am. Awards will be given out at 9:30 p.m.