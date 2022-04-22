Society, Lumberton Parks and Recreation installs StoryWalk at Luther Britt Park

The first book featured on the StoryWalk now on display at Luther Britt Park is “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” by Giles Andreae. The book tells the story of Gerald the giraffe, who wants nothing more than to dance.

Lumberton’s first StoryWalk has been installed at the Luther Britt Park. Sponsored by the Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society in partnership with the City of Lumberton Department of Recreation, the StoryWalk places pages of a select children’s book on permanent signs for children to enjoy as they walk along trails at the park.

LUMBERTON — A local society has created an alternative path down an avenue to literacy with the installation of Robson County’s first StoryWalk at the Luther Britt Park.

Situated at the Crystal Road entry of the park in West Lumberton, is StoryWalk Robeson, a literacy project sponsored by the Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society in partnership with the City of Lumberton Department of Recreation. Lambda Chapter is a society of Women Educators in Robeson and Scotland Counties.

“We just thought it was a beautiful park and a beautiful setting for StoryWalk,” said the project coordinator for the StoryWalk Committee of the society. “I think it’s going to add to the community.”

The concept places individual pages of a select children’s book on permanent signs installed along a trail at Luther Britt Park. As families read and walk, each page of the book will have activities and questions that help promote reading comprehension.

“Reading is a huge issue in our county so that was one reason why did this. Reading comprehension is a big issue,” Wright said.

John Jacobs, the Luther Britt Park superintendent, assisted with the logistics of the StoryWalk. A total of 20 signs were installed throughout the park about 20 ft. apart, and each sign contains two pages, told The Robesonian. The entire book stretches a quarter-mile.

The first book featured is “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” by Giles Andreae. The book tells the story of Gerald the giraffe, who wants nothing more than to dance. Despite crooked knees and thin legs, Gerald is finally able to dance to his own tune when he gets some encouraging words from an unlikely friend. It is scheduled to be on display until July.

To celebrate the installation of StoryWalk, the Delta Kappa Gamma Society held a community kickoff celebration at the park, that included a ribbon-cutting and the unveiling of the StoryWalk sign. More than 100 people attended the event where, the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, as well as the Robeson Reading Council, gave away free books for the event, and Eric Chavis, the Precinct 7 Lumberton City Council representative, presented a check for $1,000 to help fund the continuation of the StoryWalk.

“It was a success. We had families who came out and we had children who came out and the parents went through StoryWalk,” Wright said. “Even though people we’re there for the kickoff, StoryWalk will be there for people to enjoy with their children.”

Literacy has continued to be a growing concern for the Delta Kappa Gamma Society-Lambda Chapter which is why the society established several initiatives to address the matter like placing books in laundromats. Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, the society reevaluated what they were doing, did some research, and decided to implement Robeson County’s first StoryWalk at Luther Britt Park in West Lumberton.

Wright said that she not only hoped the StoryWalk would help address the problems of literacy, but a way for families to spend time with each other.

“Just seeing families come together, reading together and spending time together as well as getting exercise and getting out, I think that’s another part of it,” Wright said. “Most people know its important to read, but parents have to take an active role in helping their children become better readers. That’s real important.”

Books will be changed throughout the year and will be geared toward children ages 5 through 8. The books “If You Plant A Seed,” by Kedir Nelson, and “Fry Bread” by Kevin Noble Maillard are scheduled to be featured this year.

“This is a permanent display,” Wright said. “We’re going to exchange the books four times a year.”

Funds for this project have been provided by the Kappa Gamma International Educators Foundation, Lumber River United Way, Titan Flow, and individual donors. On the final sign of the StoryWalk, is a QR code for people who would like to donate and help fund more books.

StoryWalk was originally founded in Montpelier, Vermont by Anne Ferguson in 2007. The name StoryWalk is a registered trademark and features installations across the country.

