MAXTON — The 2022 Lumbee Powwow Dance of the Spring Moon is set to occur Friday through May 8.

Held at the Lumbee Cultural Center, at 638 Terry Sanford Road in Maxton, this annual powwow will feature inter-tribal dancing and dance contests.

Grand entries will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, noon to 7 p.m. May 7 and at 1 p.m. May 8.

Participants must have tribal identification, state or federal, to participate in dance contests.

Prize money will be offered to the winners of various drum and dance contests with a variety of categories that include: Fancy Jingle, Southern Traiditional, Northern Tradition, Grass, Straight, Eastern Woodland and Chicken. Prizes will range from $50 to $800 for dance contests, and from $2,000 to $8,000 during the drum contests. Vendors will be on-site with a variety of food, crafts and jewelry for sale.

Golf carts and ATVs are not allowed on the premises. Limited camping space is available. Tents are $25 and RVs are $50. Free parking will be located at the powwow grounds.

Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for ages under 18; $5 for people age 55 and older and military with identification. Children age 5 and younger get in for free. A full weekend pass is available for $20.

Tickets are available for presale at the tribal office. For information, call 910-521-7861.

Prior to the event, the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center will be the site of a Stickball Social May from 4:30 to 9 p.m.