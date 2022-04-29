Jack Pait Strawberry Farm to hold sprint, parade May 7

LUMBERTON — The World’s Shortest Parade, a strawberry sprint and a BIG BERRY Challenge are all that can be expected at the Jack Pait Strawberry Farm beginning at 9 a.m. on May 7.

The World’s Shortest Parade has been a regular fixture at the farm on Old Allenton Road for the past 13 years. It lasts an estimated 5 minutes and anything can be expected according to the Paits.

“There’s no telling what we’re liable to do,” Wade Pait said.

The parade begins at the Paits’ blueberry field and travels about 1,000 feet to the strawberry field.

Then it’s over.

“It’s basically comprised of different community members. They come out here to celebrate strawberry season,” Pait said. “You never know what you’re going to see. It’s very short though.”

In addition to the parade, the third installment of Patrick’s Strawberry Sprint will take place; registration is now open.

All proceeds raised during the day will go toward the Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded annually to deserving Lumberton High School graduates.

The race, described by organizers as “the people’s race,” will be a short one, with participants being tasked with running 0.5 kilometers around the Jack Pait Strawberry Farm, a lot less daunting than a typical five-kilometer run, race organizer Greg Pait said. The distance is roughly 1,500 feet, a little more than one lap around a high school track, or the distance of five football fields.

The idea of the sprint came from the late Patrick Pait himself, who had the vision of holding a short race to coincide with a short parade, said Greg Pait, who is the brother of Patrick.

Because of the short distance, there will be no water stops during the route, but there will be strawberry stops, where freshly picked strawberries will be given as runners trot down the path.

Registration cost is $20 and includes the official race shirt, a free u-pick quart of berries once finished, and the chance to win a series of awards like First Place, Last Place, Oldest, Youngest, Sweetest Moves (style points) and Best Outfit/Costume.

For those looking for something a little sweeter, the farm will be offering a BIG BERRY Challenge. The challenge will have runners complete four laps around the field, a total of two kilometers, and eat a cup of strawberries for each lap completed. Participants in this race not only get bragging rights, a race t-shirt and a special quart cup “medal,” but also a commemorative pint glass.

Registration for the BIG BERRY Challenge is $25.

The day’s festivities are all “tongue-and-cheek” for the community but aimed at a good cause, continuing the integrity of the late Patrick Pait, which is funding the education of youth in the community and encouraging them to not forget where they came from.

Patrick Pait graduated in Lumberton High’s class in 2002. During his high school career, he played baseball and ran cross-country with the Pirates. After graduating from high school, Pait attended UNC-Chapel Hill and Campbell University School of Law. He later went on to serve as the attorney for the Robeson County government in 2014, and held the position until he passed in a vehicle accident on June of 2018.

“He could have done a whole lot of stuff. His door was wide open,” Greg said.

But Patrick chose to return to Lumberton and invest in his community.

“He really loved Lumberton and Robeson County,” Greg said.

The scholarship initiative was first launched in 2019 when it raised more than $15,000. Since then the scholarship fund has provided about $1,500 scholarships to two-three Lumberton High School seniors, chosen by a committee made up of Pait’s friends and family, each year.

Register for the sprint at https://patricksstrawberrysprint.itsyourrace.com/. Bib and T-shirt pickup begins at 8 a.m. at the farm, and the race is on at 9 am. Awards will be given out at 9:30 p.m.