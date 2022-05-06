D’Amrah Rowdy set to compete for USA National Miss crown

ROWLAND — Despite a series of hurdles, a Rowland woman will represent the state of North Carolina when she competes in the USA National Miss scholarship pageant set for July 3-9 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

D’Amrah Alisse Rowdy earned the spot after taking home the crown for USA National Miss North Carolina, during a North and South Carolina scholarship pageant held at the Fountain Inn Performing Arts Center located in Greenville, South Carolina.

Rowdy, the daughter of David and Angela Watson Rowdy of Rowland, is a sophomore nursing student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Honors College. Her career goal is to help others, so being active in her church, school and community come naturally. She is already a certified nursing assistant (CNA).

She enjoys pageantry, tap dancing, and spending time with family and friends.

The Rowland woman chose to participate in the USA National Miss Scholarship Pageant Organization because she enjoys the mentorship, sisterhood, friendly competition and showing off her dance skills with others who participate in performing arts.

When asked how she felt while the scores were being tallied, she responded, “I did what I came to do and left it on the stage, so if it’s in God’s plan, I am going home with that crown.”

She has held two local titles under the Miss America Organization Scholarship System, Miss Greater Carolina’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Central Carolina, but this is her first time competing in the USA National Miss and her first state crown and sash, as USA National Miss North Carolina.

USA National Miss is a very prestigious scholarship pageant system and avails its delegates opportunity for growth in public speaking, leadership skills, personal and professional development, and opportunities for employment and advancement in their career.

As Miss North Carolina, Rowdy will represent the state of North Carolina while competing in casual wear modeling, evening gown, runway fun fashion, on-stage question, fitness and talent. If she wins the crown, she is slated to win not only the title but a prize package valued at $183,958. The package includes a $10,000 cash scholarship as well as a $29,000 scholarship to Hollins University.

Rowdy is a member of what was the perspective Class of 2020 South Robeson Mustangs; however, the school closed just prior to her senior year. That devastation was followed by the closing of all high schools by early spring 2020 due to COVID-19, where students had to resort to virtual classes, along with no spring sports and no prom. As a Class of 2020 graduate, she learned to be resilient, which probably led to her strong determination to always persevere.

She is proof of how one can overcome the dismal challenges that life sometimes throws at you. Losing her high school in 2020 and having to graduate elsewhere and then living through a pandemic as a front-line worker has strengthened her on so many levels.

She said she would like to let everyone know that pageants are not just a bunch of pretty girls in fancy dresses, but it is about volunteerism and service, leadership and mentoring, and developing lifelong friendships with a little bit of fun and celebration of performing arts.