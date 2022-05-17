LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center is bringing its 2021-22 Mainstage Series to an end with the original production of the classic story “The Wizard of Oz.”

Showtimes for the production, directed by the theater’s resident artist Kendrix Singletary, are at 7 p.m. June 9-11, with matinee shows scheduled at 1 p.m. June 11 and at 3 p.m. June 12.

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical Land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

Madison Cain will star as Dorothy alongside her pet companion Toto, who will be played by Baby. T.J. Lewter will play Tin Man, Ryley Floyd is Scarecrow and Hector Miray is cast as the Cowardly Lion.

Tickets are $25 for individuals, $22 for seniors (65+) and military, and students are $10. Group discount rates of $20 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office. Note that balcony tickets require walking up significant stairs. No refunds or exchanges.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater’s lobby Box Office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.

Overcoming challenges

Richard Sceiford, executive director of the Carolina Civic Center Foundation Inc., said this year’s series was successful compared to the previous pandemic years.

The Carolina Civic Center opened its 2021-22 series with the “Masters of Soul,” which was the final show the theater held before being closed for months because of the pandemic. The series went on the include bluegrass performances, a film series, an orchestra and the return of the popular “My Time to Shine” talent competition and “A Robeson County Christmas Show. “

“This year’s Mainstage Series attendance and ticket sales were very close to pre-COVID levels, with people finally returning to live performances,” Sceiford said. “We heard so many positive things about the lineup and many of the shows, including the annual Christmas show, continued to drive people here from more than two hours distance.

Scieford said the 2022-23 Mainstage Series schedule is now complete and they are “thrilled about the new energy it brings to the theater.” The series lineup will be formally announced via social media by end of June, with tickets going on sale Aug. 8.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series will be available for purchase online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through our administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

Season tickets, for five or more events, can be purchased at the same time through the Box Office to receive a 20% discount off the top ticket price.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.