Byrd Britt’s ‘Tales from a Penny’ book praised by evaluators

Lumberton author Byrd Britt recently released her second book “Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Park,” now available at bookstores or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton author’s latest book “Tales from Penny: A Trip to the Park” has been given the seal of approval for mothers.

Byrd Britt was recently awarded the Mom’s Choice Award, after being “rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, this book is deemed to be among the best product for families,” a release stated in part.

The Mom’s Choice Awards has named “Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Park” as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

“I am thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” Byrd said. “I know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families. “

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits three identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. and evaluators are bound by a strict code of manufacturer influence. The three evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

The evaluators include education, media and other experts as well as parents, children, librarians, performing artists, producers, medical and business professionals, authors, scientists and others.

“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explained Dawn Matheson, executive director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value.

“The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

With the evaluation now complete, these testing samples of “Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Park” will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.

Britt’s book, published by Fulton Books, is an amusing read that helps children hone their social and problem-solving skills. At the same time, it encourages kids to be physically active by spending time outdoors.

In “Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Park,” the adventure unfolds Jack and his friends’ fun day at the park. The skies were clear and perfect for flying kites. The kids were having a good time running and pulling the kites behind them … until a big gust of wind blew Suki’s kite too far.

This is the second book in Britt’s Tales from a Penny series. She has written a third book called “The Mystery of the Green Cat: A Tales from a Penny Story.” The book is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2023.

The Mom’s Choice Awards evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.