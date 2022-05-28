LUMBERTON —The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will collaborate with the Robeson County Farmers Market for the annual Summer Extravaganza set for June 24.

Held from 9:30 a.m. to noon, the event will take place at the Robeson County Farmers Market, located on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets in Lumberton.

Geared toward highlighting local foods, the extravaganza will give attendees the opportunity to try new recipes made with products sold at the market from area farmers. Local farmers will also be in attendance serving seasonal offerings.

Extension master gardeners and staff will provide demonstrations and samples and recipes will be offered.

For more information, contact Jessie Jones, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent; or Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural Agent, at 910-671-3276.