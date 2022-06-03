Shown is the “We Are One” cover, a single by husband and wife gospel duo David and Tiffany Spencer. The single debuted in the top 30 of the national Billboard Gospel Indicator chart in October.

LAURINBURG — A gospel-singing duo with Robeson County roots was recently presented a Billboard plaque for their achievement in making the Billboard charts.

Pamela Lewis, Spring Hill Middle School principal, presented the Spencers with a billboard plaque at the 2022 Spring Hill Chorus Concert in May. Tiffany is the school’s chorus teacher and David regularly accompanies the choir on piano for their concerts. He serves as the communications specialist for Lumbee River EMC.

Both David and Tiffany attended schools in Robeson County and sang in various ensembles during their academic career. They met in choir rehearsal in high school.

Lewis thought it was important for students to share this moment with the two so they could be inspired by it as David and Tiffany were once seated where they are now.

“With hard work, commitment, and dedication, great things can happen, and anything is possible,” Lewis said.

A Billboard plaque is a sign of high musical achievement. The plaque commemorates the duet’s number 26 position for their song “We Are One” on the national Billboard Gospel Indicator chart on Nov. 26, 2021. The couple partnered with Derrick Huggins, CEO of Avidity Promotions, a full-service radio promotion, and marketing agency based out of Texas, to promote the song to gospel radio stations around the country.

“We Are One” is a battle cry that people should continue to labor together until Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream is realized, according to the Spencers.

“This was a team effort, and we appreciate every station, program director, and show host who supported and played our song,” David said.

The duet’s vocals have been featured on records with Kim Cash Tate, Bryon Walker, Sheri Jones Moffett, Will Harris Fellowship Chorale, JaShawna Bellamy and many more. James Patrick Stuart featured the couple’s “soultry vocals” on his record “Can You Feel Me,” which he performed on ABC’s General Hospital.

​“Gonna Make It,” the couple’s breakthrough single, has been featured on radio stations around the country, charting as high as No. 22 on the Gospel Internet Radio BDS chart for airplay. The duet’s album, “One Touch,” has been nominated for eight 2020 Rhythm of Gospel Awards. The couple also is nominated for a Kingdom Impact Award.

The power couple has a new single, “It’s Already Done,” making its way on Gospel radio throughout the country. They hope to have continued charting success in the future.

“It was great sharing this moment with my babies,” Tiffany said. “I look for ways to inspire my students in and out of the classroom. I hope these experiences help my students find their own successes in the future.”

The husband-wife duo recently received high honors at the eighth annual ceremony Dunamis Gospel Award in Winston-Salem, earning a pair of awards for Dunamis Artist of the Year and Dunamis CD/Song of the Year.

Both David and Tiffany were born and raised in Lumberton but now reside in Laurinburg. They have three children, Daveah, David Jr. and Amiyah.