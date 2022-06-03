It is time to dive into our summer reading program.

This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Pirates, sharks, sea monsters and more await you at your local public library. The program runs June 13 to July 22. We have fun programs planned for all ages. Anyone can sign up and it is always free to participate.

There are three main parts of summer reading — the library challenge, programs and, most importantly, having a blast.

Are you ready to take on the summer library challenge? We hope you will.

There are four categories of library challenges: Pre-K (0-4), Youth (5-12), Teen (13-17) and Adult (18+). Pick your category to see what activities you must complete to earn a small prize and be entered into a raffle drawing. You must earn 1,000 points to complete your challenge.

You can earn points by reading and completing assigned activities. For pre-k, youth and teen challenges, every minute read equals one point. For adults, every book read equals 100 points.

Each age group has 10 activities to help earn points. For example, pre-k readers can earn 25 points for playing with water, reading to a stuffed animal, or making ocean-themed art.

The Youth group may earn points for attending library programs, cooking a recipe from a book, and listening to an audiobook. Teens score points by completing a random act of kindness, trying out a new genre, or reading a book written this year. Adults boost their scores by bringing a friend to the library, playing a game, and even taking a nap (self-care is important).

We wanted to add new activities to our summer fun and we hope it makes it more enjoyable for everyone who participates.

If you want to take the summer library challenge, you’ll need to sign up. We use READsquared, an online platform and app, for our summer program. You can register for a free account by visiting http://robesoncountylibrary.readsquared.com/ or by calling our staff for help at 910-738-4859. If you’re using a smart device, you can download the app from your device’s store.

If you have additional family members who would like to participate, you have the option to create one account with multiple readers for easy activity management. You’ll track your reading and activities in READsquared. We will have paper logs available at the library for anyone who prefers to track their progress that way. If you have any questions about READsquared, please contact our staff. We are happy to help.

Our Lumberton Library programs include the following:

June 14 – Treasure Hunt/Making Maps for ages 12 and younger at 10:30 a.m., Pirates of the Past for adults at 5 p.m.

June 15 – Learn Sea Chanties for all ages at 4 p.m.

June 16 – Movie Night for all ages at 5:30 p.m.

June 17 – Knautical Knots for ages 5 – 12 at 10:30 a.m.

June 21 – Full “STEAM” Ahead for ages 5-12 at 10:30 a.m., Plastic Bag Weaving for adults at 5 p.m.

June 22 – Dungeons & Dragons for teens at 4 p.m.

June 24 – Under the Sea for ages 0-12 at 10:30 a.m., Survival Island for all ages at 3 p.m.

June 28 – Our Fishy Friends for ages 0-12 at 2 p.m.; Litter Clean up at Lumber River State Park for all ages at 1 p.m.

June 29 – Litter Clean Up at Lumber River State Park for all ages at 1 p.m.

June 30 – Sea Monsters for adults at 4:30 p.m., Movie Night for all ages at 5:30

July 1 – Terrible Trash for ages 11-18 at 10:30 a.m., Stormy Seas for ages 11-18 at 3 p.m., Litter Cleanup at the Lumber River State Park for all ages at 1 p.m.

July 5 – Captain’s Journal Craft (virtual), The Mermaid and the Kraken for ages 0-12 at 10:30 a.m.

July 6 – Hobby Showcase (Painting Miniatures) for ages 11-18 at 4 p.m.

July 8 – At the Bottom of the Sea for ages 0-12 at 10:30 a.m., Sinkings & Sea Ghosts for ages 11-18 at 3 p.m.

July 12 – Viking Chess for adults at 5 p.m., Shark Week. For ages 0-12 at 10:30 a.m.

July 13 – Dungeons & Dragons for teens at 4 p.m.

July 14 – Movie Night for all ages at 5:30 p.m.

July 15 – Sharks Aren’t Scary for ages 0-12 at 10:30 a.m.

July 19 – Wayfinders & Wayfarers for ages 0-12 at 10:30 a.m.

July 20 – Animal Crossing Island Hop for ages 11 – 18 at 4 p.m.

July 21 – Seven Wonders of the Sea & Trivia for adults at 5 p.m.

July 22 – Sailing the Sea of Stars for ages 11 – 18 at 10:30 a.m.

For complete schedules for all seven locations, please visit our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or contact your local library.

Every library has exciting programs on the way this summer. Our libraries are in Fairmont, Lumberton, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs, Rowland and St. Pauls.

Attending programs are always free and, although we would love for you to take the library challenge, you do not have to be registered on READsquared to attend. So, if you can come to one program, all programs, or somewhere in between, we hope you’ll spend your summer with us.

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library. She can be reached at [email protected]