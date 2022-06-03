LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions is calling all murder mystery sleuths to come aboard the Ramses II during the production of “A Cruise to Die For” June 24-26 at the Purple Door Theater in Lumberton.

The interactive-theater production will take the audience on a one-night cruise down the Nile River to see the archaeological find of the century, a secret tomb of an unknown Egyptian Pharoah, pulled from the desert sands. Ticket holders will be the first to view this treasure discovered by world-renowned archaeologist, Professor Dobson.

The June 24 and June 25 boarding will begin at 6:15 p.m. Prof. Dobson will welcome everyone in the Osiris Halle for a cocktail/appetizer time. Passengers will be seated in Cleopatra’s Salon for a sumptuous Mediterranean dinner of lamb or chicken followed by a thrilling show and special concert vocalists. This cruise will end with desserts before returning to port.

The June 26 boarding will begin at 2:00 p.m. for a special brunch sailing. Prof. Dobson and the crew will welcome everyone with themed drinks and treats. A Mediterranean lunch will be served in the Cleopatra salon, followed by the thrilling show and concert vocalist. Desserts will be served as the ship returns to port.

The price for each “cruise,” inclusive, is $30 per person or $55 for couples. Choose sailing and purchase tickets by searching Lumberton at www.eventbrite.com. Sailing is limited to ensure the protection of the treasures and for the safety of the passengers.

Note: Prof. Dobson states categorically that there is no truth to the myth of a mummy’s curse on the opening of a Pharoah’s tomb, but the Ramses’ crew encourages travel insurance.

This production is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, through a grant from Robeson County Arts Council.