LUMBERTON — Purple Door Production is giving aspiring performers the opportunity to hone in their skills with the rollout of the Summer Stage Music Theater Camp this July.

The camp will offer a series of workshops that will prepare participants for the production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” All workshop students will have roles that feature their training in the comic musical.

The camp will be held at the Purple Door Productions’ studio theaters, located at 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

Summer Stage will hold sessions three days a week for two weeks July 6-8 and July 12-14. Students ages 8-11 and 12-14 will meet from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day and students ages 15-20 will meet from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. for each session. Each day will consist of structured classes based on age and experience, and rehearsals for the musical.

Classes July 15-17 and July 19-21 will shift to full rehearsals, allowing students to apply what they have learned into the production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” which will run July 22-24.

All classes are taught by theater performing professionals. Summer Stage offers basic and advanced training to enable all talented performers to increase their skills and abilities for future opportunities and auditions for both productions at Purple Door Productions and all other theaters in the area.

Summer Stage is limited to 25 students.

The registration fee is $35 per student, with family discounts offered. For complete details and to register, call 910-224-4000. Follow Purple Door on FB for more information.

This summer workshop is made possible by a grant from the Kiwanis of Lumberton.