TROY — Providing public access has been a key component of the work that Three Rivers Land Trust does, and with the gift of $15,000 from an anonymous donor, there will be more areas for the public to recreate.

This particular donation will go directly toward the construction of a canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River on N.C. 49. With no existing access in the area, this donation will be a stepping stone to providing outdoor enthusiasts with a new area to explore.

The construction of this access will provide paddlers with a place to put in their canoe or kayak and travel approximately 4 miles downstream to a popular informal access off of Waynick Meadows Road in Asheboro, or they can continue further down river to three additional access points created by TRLT in Montgomery County. With this new access on Highway 49, paddlers can travel all the way to Morrow Mountain State Park on the Uwharrie River and across the Yadkin Pee Dee River. Adding this access will give paddlers approximately 32 miles of stream to navigate.

“We [TRLT] are extremely appreciative of this generous donation to fund the design and construction of the canoe and kayak launch. This funding will help up get the project going in the right direction, and eventually provide the public with a nice place to access the Uwharrie River,”said Travis Morehead, TRLT executive director. “Public access is essential to helping form the connection of people to the land that we work so diligently to conserve, which is why projects like this mean so much to Three Rivers Land Trust.”

If you would like to help Three Rivers Land Trust in their mission to connect people to the land through the construction of this project on Highway 49, donations will be gratefully accepted. You can donate online at trlt.org/donate, and cash or checks can be mailed to the TRLT office at 204 East Innes St, Suite 120, Salisbury, NC 28144.

To learn more about how to conserve lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at [email protected]

Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most important natural areas, scenic rivers, family farms, and historic places in a 15-county region of the central Piedmont and Sandhills. Since 1995, The Land Trust has worked to offer reasonable and attractive options to landowners who want to save their lands for future generations.