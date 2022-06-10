Series includes Broadway shows, dance, orchestras, concerts

Jeremy Daniel | Courtesy photo The Grammy-, Tony- and Oliver-award-winning musical “Chicago” will close out the Givens Performing Arts Center’s 2022-23 Professional Artist Series with a performance on April 27, 2023.

Courtesy photo Ukrainian-American conductor Theodore Kuchar will lead the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine in a performance on the Givens Performing Arts Center stage on Jan. 25, 2023.

PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the lineup for the 2022-23 Professional Artist Series featuring touring Broadway shows, dance, orchestras and concerts.

The series is a full season scheduled to run from October 2022 to April 2023.

The center brings three Broadway shows including a new family-friendly show, “Anastasia,” along with all-time favorites “Legally Blonde” and the 25th Anniversary tour of “Chicago.”

“There’s something for everyone in this year’s series,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “Whether you’re looking for big Broadway, the best in symphony performances, or pop music, we welcome you to see all we have to offer.”

“A Night of John Williams” will open the season on Oct. 7, performed by the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra and highlighting some of the world-renowned composer’s most famous film soundtracks.

“The Nutcracker” will ring in the holiday season on Nov. 20, followed by the “always popular” UNCP Department of Music’s annual benefit concert, Holiday Extravaganza, featuring university faculty, staff, and students.

Bringing in 2023 is “Forever Young” on Jan. 20, which follows a group of friends as they discover the greatest musical hits of our time. The Lviv National Symphony of Ukraine will perform as part of a national tour that features a stop at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Also coming this spring is Dublin Irish Dance: Wings on March 13, featuring some of the world’s top Irish dancers.

During UNCP Homecoming on Oct. 28, GPAC will present Tone Loc, Quad City DJs, C&C Music Factory and Digital Underground in an all-star 90s package. This bonus show will not be part of season subscriptions.

Season subscriptions are available now through the GPAC Box Office. Individual ticket sales will be announced on www.uncp.edu/gpac. For information, call 910-521-6361.

— Oct. 7: Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra: A Night of John Williams

The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra returns to GPAC to celebrate the music of famed composer John Williams in a special concert that will include an appearance by Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, and other memorable film characters. Fans of Star Wars, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, or even the Harry Potter series, have heard of John Williams’ iconic music.

— Oct. 28:90’s Throwback: Tone Loc, C&C Music Factory, Quad City DJs and Digital Underground

Bonus Show (Not part of season subscriptions)

Travel back to the 1990s for a night of some of the biggest names of rap, hip hop, and R&B performing live during UNCP Homecoming weekend. “Wild Thang,” “Space Jam,” “The Humpty Dance,” and “Gonna Make You Sweat,” are just a few of the many hits you’ll hear.

— Nov. 6: “Anastasia “

Inspired by the classic films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical “Anastasia” is on a journey to Givens Performing Arts Center. This show will transport the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.

— Nov. 20: “The Nutcracker”

Become entranced by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Court, enchanted by the swirling snowflakes and snow, and cheer for the tiny toy soldiers and their leader, the Nutcracker Prince with the production of “The Nutcracker.” This is a production known for its eye-catching costumes and sets.

— Dec. 2: Annual Holiday Extravaganza

The university’s ensembles and choirs will brighten the holidays with uplifting renditions of favorites and a fun sing-along of well-known Christmas carols. Proceeds will benefit the program’s music scholarships.

— Jan. 20, 2023: “Forever Young”

“Forever Young” follows a group of friends as they discover the greatest musical hits of our time. Set in a suburban basement, the cast drops the needle on the record and takes a trip down memory lane. The show features the music of Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi and more.

— Jan. 25, 2023: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Established in 1902, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine has collaborated with many of the world’s great composers and musicians. The orchestra regularly performs at top international festivals and has released acclaimed recordings on major labels including Naxos and Brilliant Classics. Since 2018, the orchestra has been collaborating with the renowned Ukrainian-American conductor Theodore Kuchar, who served previously as artistic director and principal conductor and is now its main guest conductor.

— March 13, 2023: Dublin Irish Dance presents Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration

WINGS is a brand new Irish dance production created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. WINGS features exquisite Irish and World champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos.

— March 23, 2023: “Legally Blonde – The Musical”

Based on the beloved movie, “Legally Blonde – The Musical” will take the audience from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s “brightest heroine” and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that one can be legally blonde and still be the smartest person in the room. This contemporary musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and dances.

— April 27, 2023: “Chicago”

After 25 years, “Chicago” is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song and dance. “Chicago” has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations.