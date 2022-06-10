For 40 years, Repeat Performance Thrift Shop has served this community by promoting humanitarian causes in Robeson County as well as donating money monthly to the Lumberton Christian Care Center. The Thrift Shop celebrated this milestone by hosting a reception on May 20 for their customers, volunteers and the community. Pictured, from left, at the reception, were Thrift Shop Board Members Clyde McKee, Dodie Taylor, Sharon Leary, City of Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, Board Chair Candy Borbet and Manager Tina McLamb. Repeat Performance Thrift Shop, which was started by members of Trinity Episcopal Church, is located at 208 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton. For more information about the Thrift Shop or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call 910-739-5626.