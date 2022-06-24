LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its Summer Theater Boot Camp July 11- 16.

The six-day artistic intensive program, ending with a culminating revue for friends and family, will allow campers ages 8-16 to develop essential acting skills, participate in theater games and exercises, create and act out scenes through improvisation, dance/movement, music instruction, and audition prep/headshots, among other skills.

Along with professionally trained camp instructors, campers will be under the supervision and artistry of the camp director and theater resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, who brings national theater experience to the Civic Center’s stage.

The camp fee is $150. Sibling discounts are available and detailed on the application. Each camper must have a separate application on file. The camp capacity is limited.

Complete admission and COVID-19 protocol details are on the camp application, which can be downloaded through the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com and completed.

There are multiple ways to register:

— Mail payment and completed camp registration forms to Jonathan Brewington at the following address: 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton N.C. 28358

— Drop payment and completed camp registration forms (in a sealed envelope) in the theater’s side door mailbox (fourth Street side door) weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Participants are free to call when materials have been dropped off.

— Email completed camp registration forms with credit card payment to [email protected]

— Over-the-phone payment is available.

The theater currently is planning its 2022-23 season, and will announce that schedule this summer.

For additional information or questions, please see the application or contact Jonathan Brewington at [email protected] or by phone at 910-738-4339, Ext.2.