Lumbee Tribal Administrator Ricky Harris accepts a check for $15,000 from JR LaPearl, Mountaire Cares Director and Jarrod Lowery, Mountaire Cares Manager to create a stickball playing field and for other needs to expand Lumbee Stickball activities. Stickball, also known as “little brother of war,” was historically played to settle conflicts over land and politics between Tribal Nations, mostly in the southeast. Today the game is played in an athletic and social setting and is promoted within the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls clubs.