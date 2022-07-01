RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has reported a series of opportunities throughout North Carolina for artists of multiple genres.

Each opportunity is available to artists statewide. Details on how to apply can be found at the website: https://www.ncarts.org/opportunities/artist-opportunities.

North Carolina Arts Council opportunities

— The North Carolina Arts Council is recruiting artists to join the Teaching Artist Roster of cARTwheels, an Arts in Education grant program. Those chosen for the roster will develop content that will respond directly to timely and important issues that students and educators face in communities statewide.

New opportunities

— Emerge Gallery and Art Center invites submissions for the Schwa Show, a national juried competition recognizing excellence in fine arts and crafts.

— Anchorlight is accepting applications from North Carolina artists for its 2023 Brightwork Fellowship, a year-long residency in Raleigh that offers a $50,000 financial award, a 500+-square foot studio, and a solo exhibition.

— The United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County is accepting applications for Artist Support Grants from individual artists and small, unincorporated groups of collaborating artists who have lived in Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, or Wake County for at least one year.

— The Poetry Coalition, a network of more than 25 poetry organizations coordinated by the Academy of American Poets, is accepting applications for the 2022–2023 Poetry Coalition Fellowships.

— South Arts invites applications for its Cross-Sector Impact Grants to support “arts and…” projects developed by partners — one arts organization or artist, and one non-arts organization—to harness the power of collaboration.

Professional development

— Join Triangle ArtWorks on September 21 for the virtual class “Pricing for Profit: Abandoning the Starving Artist Myth,” which will cover the details of a profit-driven pricing strategy for artists.

Last call

— Sertoma Arts Center, in Raleigh, is accepting applications for its 2023 gallery program.

— Black Theatre Coalition (BTC) is seeking applications for the BTC Fellowship from Black theater professionals for placement across several offices, productions, and theatrical institutions.

— The 2022 Filmed in NC Fund is accepting applications from filmmakers for narrative, documentary, and experimental films at various stages of production.

For details and additional listings, please visit the