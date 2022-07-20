Series will kick off with ‘Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys’

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton has announced its 2022-23 mainstage series.

Season tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. Aug. 8, while tickets for individual shows will be available for purchase at 1 p.m. Aug. 15.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is located in historic downtown Lumberton at Fourth and Chestnut streets, just one block north of the downtown plaza. There is plenty of parking around the theater.

Season lineup

The season will kickoff with the “Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Yolanda Sings Gladys is an evening of soul music recorded by the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight, and delivered by the national recording and chart-topping artist, Yolanda Rabun and her band. The walk down memory lane features instrumental work, harmonies and live performance of celebrated songs from Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Neither One of Us” album. The Neither One of Us Concert, touted as a “love letter to Gladys”, premiered in 2021, with rave reviews and a Broadway World nomination.

The annual Bluegrass on the Blackwater concert will feature Chatham Rabbits on at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27.

As one of North Carolina’s roots music outfits, Chatham Rabbits has swiftly emerged from the fertile Americana scene in the Triangle. The husband-and-wife duo of Sarah and Austin McCombie favors rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements — mainly clawhammer-style banjo and guitar that showcase deftness and maturity with their songwriting. Chatham Rabbits’ first album “All I Want From You” (2019) was recorded with the help of Watchhouse’s Andrew Marlin, and their sophomore album, “The Yoke is Easy, The Burden is Full,” released May 1, 2020.

This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.

The annual “A Robeson County Christmas Show” will return to the Civic Center stage with showtimes at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10, and 16-17; and matinee shows at 1 p.m. Dec. 10, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The Dec. 10 matinee performance will be a kids special abbreviated show.

The theater’s annual holiday musical revue, for the entire family, features the best regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. This year’s show features Lumberton’s own former Miss North Carolina Rebekah Revels Lowry, X-Factor Top 40 selection Brent Tyler, and other featured singers. See the beautifully staged dancing of “The Civettes” as well as adorable performances by the show’s youth cast. The theater will be decorated for Christmas and of course, there will be appearances by Frosty the Snowman, The Grinch and Santa Claus. This year marks the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater’s 11th edition of what has become the region’s most popular Christmas show.

”A Night with Kindred,” featuring Dustin Chapman and Ryleigh Madison will be the first Civic Center performance of the year 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Dustin Chapman and Ryleigh Madison are a unique uncle-niece musical duo from Whiteville. As two young singers with what they call “old souls,” they both incorporate traditional and contemporary country and gospel into their sound. This has helped them create an instant identity among listeners of all ages. Using their talents to uplift others, these two travel all around the Southeast, performing at such notable events as the Carolina Country Music Festival and the Carolina Country Music Awards.

The Motown Special with Denise Tichenor and Friends will be the next performance to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Denise Tichenor, a professional singer and performer for more than 30 years, most recently began her “Patti LaBelle Tribute” tour in September of 2020 and is now “very excited” about her Motown tribute show. The Motown Special will feature many Motown hits from artists such as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell, Gladys Knight, James Brown and many more — as well as some other Old School R&B favorites during the Motown era. This show features a full band and singer cast.

Next in the lineup is the annual “My Time to Shine” talent competition, which takes the stage on March 18 at 7 p.m.

The popular and competitive talent competition includes all categories of talent — from singing and dancing to instrumental, and more. Auditions will be held to determine who gets to showcase their skills on the stage, with cash and gift prizes going to the top contestants, and a grand prize of $1,000.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” will take the stage at 7 p.m. on April 1.

This energetic and interactive Beatles experience is the nation’s most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the legendary pop group. Through requests and memories, Yesterday and Today tells the audience’s story using the Beatles catalog. The band, anchored by brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan, performs as themselves and leave the song choices completely up to the audience — the set list is created as the show happens, while the reasons the audience chose those songs make up the narrative for the evening. Every show is different, every show is interactive.

The season will close with an original production of the tale as old as time, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical is a Disney stage musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton. With favorite and familiar songs such as “Be Our Guest,” “Home,” “Human Again” and “Beauty and the Beast” audiences will see this “Tale as Old as Time” in the spectacular, special way that is expected from the artistic team at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.

Show times are at 7 p.m. June 7-10. Matinee performances are scheduled at 1 p.m. June 10 and at 3 p.m. June 11.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to our website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through our administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side); or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to the performance.

A Season Subscription discount of 20% off the Individual price is available for the purchase of five or more events at the same time through the box office. Senior, military, student discounts and group rates are also available for most events. For group rates and season tickets, call the theater’s box office. All ticket prices include 7% sales tax on nonprofit attraction ticket sales as required by the North Carolina General Assembly as of Jan. 1, 2013, as well as all ticketing and service charge fees.

Please note, the theater does not guarantee the authenticity of tickets purchased from any third-party reseller and recommends that tickets be purchased directly through its box office, etix.com or its website to ensure ticket authenticity and pricing.