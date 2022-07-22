Construction is underway for pocket park in downtown Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Ground broke this week for the first pocket park to be erected in dowtown Lumberton.

The park will be in the 300 block of Elm Street in the green space between Washington’s Men’s Store and Triumph Beauty Academy — within walking distance is the Carolina Civic Center and the Dick Taylor Plaza, as well as several shops. The property was donated to the city by the late Dick Taylor and his wife, Lenore.

Construction of the Pocket Park is being completed by GreenState Landscaping. There is no projected completion date at this time.

“The City of Lumberton and Main Street Lumberton Design Committee have been working diligently with a landscape architect to bring the Pocket Park to life. We wanted to make sure we had a versatile space with a warm atmosphere for our residents and visitors that will also be economically beneficial to downtown Lumberton. The Pocket Park will be used for a variety of activities and events. We are hopeful our community and visitors will enjoy this space,” said Sarah Beth Ward, Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Lumberton.

Partial funding for this project was provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Department of the Treasury through Robeson County Government with the assistance of Lumber River United Way.

The Lumberton City Council approved the master plan for the pocket park in January. Main Street Lumberton, the board overseeing the ongoing revitalization efforts in downtown Lumberton, then moved forward in the design process and open the bidding process.

The park will be situated between a vacant building lot on North Elm Street that adjoins the Lumberton flora and fauna mural by artist Scott Nurkin, and is steps away from the new pedestrian alleyway project adjoining Third and Fourth streets.

The design of the pocket park includes two sidewalks spanning the length of the park, multiple seating areas and benches, several trees and bushes throughout, and an open area in the center.

Several businesses occupied the space, including Lisa’s Bootery, once known as Sullivan and Peacock, which was present for decades. The building remained vacant for some time and was then damaged by fire about five years ago. An empty open field was all that remained.

A pocket park, also known as a parkette or mini-park, is a small park accessible to the general public. Pocket parks are frequently created on small, irregular pieces of land or a single vacant building lot, as is the case with the project planned for downtown Lumberton. Although they are too small for physical activities, pocket parks provide greenery and a place to sit outdoors.