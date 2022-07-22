RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host an Introduction to Falconry Workshop sponsored by the North American Falconers Association and The North Carolina Falconers Guild on Aug. 27.

The worskshop will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1751 Varsity Dr. Raleigh, N.C. 27606.

Falconry is hunting by means of a partnership with a trained raptor. Strict state and federal requirements are in place for ownership of a raptor and using the raptor for hunting purposes. Anyone wanting to practice falconry in the state of North Carolina must go through an apprenticeship and hold the necessary falconry license.

Workshop participants will learn about current laws, regulations, guidelines for the application and permitting process, and more related to the ancient hunting art and cultural heritage of falconry. Falconers and their hawks will be on hand throughout the day during the workshop.

The workshop is open to anyone 12 and older, however children 12 – 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. The registration fee is $40 and includes lunch. Registration is available online through Aug.25. Contact April Davenport-Rice for additional information.

About the North American Falconers Association

The North American Falconers Association (NAFA) was founded in 1961 to encourage the proper practice of the hunting art of falconry and the wise use and conservation of birds of prey. From a handful of members in its early years, NAFA has grown to a membership today of approximately 2,000 and is today the largest membership falconry organization in the world. Though founded principally to represent the interests of North American members, NAFA gladly accepts members from all countries who share in our passion of birds of prey and falconry.