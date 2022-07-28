MAXTON — The Maxton Police Department has scheduled its National Night Out event for Tuesday.

This event is focused on enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

“It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. We urge our neighbors to join us,” a statment from th Maxton Police Department read in part.

The National Night Out will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on the grounds at South Austin street Beachum Park. There will be free food, games, music, water slides, a bounce house, prizes and more.

This event is sponsored by the Maxton Police Department and the Maxton Town Hall.