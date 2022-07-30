Prizes are available for 1st-, 2nd-, 3rd-place winners

PEMBROKE — The Museum of the Southeast American Indian is seeking entries from native artists for its juried 9|9 Native South Art Exhibit.

A juried exhibition displays artwork selected through a competitive process. During this exhibition, three overall winners will be selected. The first-place entry will receive $1,000. The second-place entry will receive $500, and the third-place prize will be $250.

To qualify artists must be members of a state or federally recognized tribe from the Southeast United States and must be 18 years of age or older. This exhibit is open to all media.

Participants are to deliver submissions to the museum between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26. The museum is located inside the Old Main building on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Art will be juried on Aug. 30. The exhibition will open on Sept. 9.

For answers to questions or for more information, call the museum at 910-521-6282 or email [email protected]

The mission of The Museum of the Southeast American Indian is to educate and serve the public about the prehistory, history, culture, art and contemporary issues of American Indians, with special emphasis on the American Indian communities of Robeson County, of North Carolina and of the American Southeast; to conduct scholarly research; to collect and preserve the material culture of Native America; to encourage American Indian artists and crafts persons; and to cooperate on a wide range of research and service projects with other institutions and agencies concerned with American Indians.