FLORENCE, S.C. — After a two-year hiatus, the Florence Little Theatre is back in full swing and premiering its 2022-2023: One Sensational Season.

Sept. 9-17

The season will open in September with the long-awaited “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” the new Broadway adaptation of the classic story of a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters and dreams of a better life. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds her prince. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs.

Nov. 4-12

Next, the popular board game comes to life as “Clue” follows the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count rises.

Jan. 20-28, 2023

The theater will start the New Year off with “Always a Bridesmaid,” a comedy that follows four best friends through life’s ups and downs as they come together to be in each of their weddings. Now, adults, the women are distinctly different, and never is that as apparent as when they gather as one friend walks down the aisle — for the third time.

March 10-28, 2023

The March show “Plaza Suite” is a Neil Simon comedy that is a portrait of three couples successively occupying a suite at the Plaza — a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout, former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay, and the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials — if only they can get her out of the bathroom.

April 21-29, 2023

To close the season, Florence Little Theatre will present “A Chorus Line.” The story takes the audience on a heart-rending, nail-biting roller-coaster of emotions as a group of potential performers are put through a vigorous series of dance numbers and their numbers are gradually reduced to the 16 from whom the director must make his final choice.

The score features such classics as “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Hope I Get It” and more. With its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage, “A Chorus Line” has earned unanimous praise as “one of the true masterpieces of live theater.”

Tickets and box office

Season tickets are $100 for adults, $95 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $72 for students or those under the age of 18.

Florence Little Theatre is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence, South Carolina. The box office is open 2-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 843-662-3731.