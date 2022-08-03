TROY — Three Rivers Land Trust has been awarded almost $1.6 million from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (NCADFP) for local farmland conservation.

This funds will benefit farmland conservation projects in Davie, Iredell and Robeson counties.

Three Rivers Land Trust places importance on farmland conservation and this funding from N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust will aid in completing four more farmland conservation projects totaling 1,589 acres.

With the “constant threat from development,” Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funds for local farmland conservation projects. The American Farmland Trust projects from 2016 to 2040, North Carolina could lose more than 1.1 million acres of farmland if more is not done to reduce sprawl. With staggering projections such as this, Three Rivers Land Trust is acting with a renewed effort to conserve North Carolina’s largest industry, agriculture.

“Farmland conservation has always been a priority of Three Rivers Land Trust,” stated TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “With recent studies showing just how much of an impact that farmland loss can create, we knew we had to do more, which is why we introduced the ‘Save the Farm’ campaign in 2021. We hope that with funding from organizations like the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust that we can continue to make a difference in the lives of local farmers. Whether we realize it or not, we are all connected to the farms that provide so much for our daily lives.”

Those who seek to help Save the Farm, can donate to Three Rivers Land Trust to help it carry out its mission which is “to protect and conserve land, natural areas, rural landscapes, family farms and historic places within North Carolina’s central Piedmont and Sandhills.”

Learn more about local conservation by visiting trlt.org.

To learn more about how to conserve land or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in its conservation mission, contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust, by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at [email protected]