RALEIGH — Artist Support Grants are available through September for professional Robeson County artists.

The deadline to apply for the Artist Support Grant — which included awards ranging from $500 to $2,000 — is Sept. 15 for project funding from Dec. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Artist Support Grants provide direct support to emerging and established artists who work in visual arts, crafts, performing arts, traditional or interdisciplinary art forms. ​Artists operating or residing in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson, Sampson, and Scotland Counties may be awarded.

​Artist Support Grants are awarded annually in the fall for projects taking place between January and December of the following calendar year.

​The grant will fund the artistic and professional development of emerging and established artists to enhance the artists’ skills and abilities to create work, improve business operations in their discipline, and/or build their capacity to bring their work to new audiences.

The application can be found at https://www.theartscouncil.com/artist-support-grants. For questions, contact Robeson County Arts Council president, Brianna Goodwin, at 910-474-6207 with questions or concerns.