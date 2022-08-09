RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has reported a series of opportunities throughout North Carolina for artists of multiple genres.

Each opportunity is available to artists statewide. Details on how to apply can be found at the website: https://www.ncarts.org/opportunities/artist-opportunities.

New opportunities

— Wilson Arts is accepting submissions for its second annual National Multi-Media Juried Art Show.

Professional development

— Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation invites submissions from individuals and ensembles across all performing arts practices and disciplines for thier program, USArtists International, which supports in-person and virtual performances by U.S. artists at engagements at international festivals and global presenting arts marketplaces outside of the United States.

— The Tri State Sculptors Association seeks proposals for artwork, presentations, and demonstrations for the 44th Annual Tri State Sculptors Conference, Oct. 6-9, hosted by Wofford College, in Spartanburg, S.C.

— Join the International Bluegrass Music Association on Sept.r 27–29, 2022, in Raleigh for the IBMA 2022 Business Conference, which features career development sessions, with industry experts guiding the conversation, sharing insight, and inspiring you to take your band or brand to the next level.

— South Arts presents the 2022 Creative Placemaking Leadership Summit: South & Appalachia, which will be held Nov. 3-4 in Chapel Hill North Carolina.

— South Arts and the Western States Arts Federation’s Emerging Leaders of Color program invite applications for the National Leaders of Color Fellowship, a strategic leadership development program for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) leaders committed to the advancement of cultural equity in the arts.

— Join PineCone and Triangle ArtWorks on Sept. 12 for the workshop “Agreements Keep Everyone Happy – The 3 Agreements Every Recording Artist/Songwriter Should Know,” part of the Legally Speaking professional development series, which will cover how musicians create and negotiate producer agreements, publishing agreements, and recording agreements

— Join Triangle ArtWorks on Sept. 21 for the virtual class “Pricing for Profit: Abandoning the Starving Artist Myth,” which will cover the details of a profit-driven pricing strategy for artists.

— Join PineCone and Triangle ArtWorks on Sept. 18 for the workshop”As Heard on TV: Television Music Licensing for Artists” as part of the series “SEEDS: Plant Your Own Career with Rissi Palmer” to discuss TV licenses for musicians, share experiences, and answer questions with Music Supervisor/Executive Producer at Trailblazer Studio, Aurelia Belfield.

Public art

— The City of Dunn Appearance Committee has joined with a local grocery store, Carlie C’s, to seek proposals for a large-scale piece of original art work to be installed on the external wall of the store that faces Interstate 95 South.

Residencies

— Sawtooth School of Visual Arts is accepting applications for the Gondring Residency in Woodworking, which aims to provide an emerging or established artist or craftsperson working in wood with access to tools, facilities, and an energetic craft school environment to encourage the development of new skills, interpersonal connections, and bodies of work.

— Smart Kinston City Project Foundation is seeking applications for their Smart Kinston Residencies program from artists working in all mediums.

Last Call

— County Lines: a Literary Journal, published annually by the Franklin County Writers’ Guild, showcases a curated collection of the finest poetry, prose, and artwork by creators everywhere, of all ages, and is accepting submissions.

— Emerge Gallery and Art Center invites submissions for the Schwa Show, a national juried competition recognizing excellence in fine arts and crafts.