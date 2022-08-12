Shown are Frankie Moody Jr., left, Brenda Moody and Frankie Moody Sr., co-authors of the book “Raising Frankie: One Family’s Approach to ADHD.”

LUMBERTON — One family challenges misconceptions while bringing awareness to Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, ADHD, in the biography and guidebook “Raising Frankie: One Family’s Approach to ADHD.”

In the book, retired educator Brenda Moody shares a series of stories and reflections from her experience raising her son Frankie Moody Jr., who was diagnosed with ADHD at an early age.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes ADHD as one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors (may act without thinking about what the result will be), or be overly active.

Despite the diagnosis, the Moodys knew from the beginning that Frankie would get a proper education.

“I knew his potential. I had been working with him and I decided that we were going to teach him everything he needs to know,” Brenda said.

In “Raising Frankie” Brendy talks about Frankie’s rocky journey through grade and high school dealing with bullying, low self-esteem, and his struggle to focus while navigating through educators that struggled to understand his needs.

Frankie’s journey continues with him going through college and earning a computer science degree, obtaining a full-time job and later working to help others who have similar struggles.

“Raising Frankie” is geared toward parents and educators who are dealing with children, diagnosed as ADHD.

“I’ve been through all of those steps and I’ve helped parents and students and teachers dealing with attention deficit disorder,” Brenda said. “Frankie is doing the same thing now. It’s like he mimicking me.”

The book is co-contributed by Brenda’s husband, Frankie Moody Sr., a Robeson County native who went on to join the military and become a highway patrolman, and Frankie Moody Jr., the subject of the book itself.

As a contributing co-author to “Raising Frankie,” Frankie Jr. visited his parents twice a week to proofread and suggest any changes he felt were necessary.

“I said ‘Frankie, you read every line’ and he did,” Brenda said. “I wanted to make sure he was comfortable with everything because it’s his journey.”

When it came time to send the final product to the publisher, Brenda was still apprehensive.

“I said ‘Frankie are you sure? Are you absolutely sure’ and he reaches over to the computer and pushes the button that says ‘send.’”

Brenda said some of the takeaways from “Raising Frankie” is understanding that an early diagnosis is important.

“Parents need to be able to work with their child early — early diagnosis,” Brenda said.

Brenda said self-care is also important whether raising or teaching a child with ADHD, or any child for that matter.

“Parents need to take care of themselves because it’s going to require energy — with any child I think,” Brenda said.

Brenda also encourages parents to listen.

“Really listen to what your child is saying. That was something that I worked on… There were so many times that I didn’t listen when I should have and he reminded me of that,” Brenda said.

Brenda developed a village of family, church family, counselors and teachers that worked together in raising Frankie.

“It takes a village. I didn’t do this by myself, we didn’t do this by ourselves,” Brenda said. “His village helped him to be successful and the village was with him all the way through and is still present.”

The book, published by Christian Faith Publishing, Inc., is 562 pages and available on Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Thrift Books among others.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.