Artist Chaz Lamb of C Lam Creations recently donated a custom fire pit to Cmdr. William B. Grisset and members of the Lumberton Disabled American Veterans, Chapter No. 7. The fire pit will be raffled off to raise funds that will benefit support for veterans locally and in surrounding communities. For additional information about the Lumberton DAV, stop by their headquarters, located at 2330 N.C. 41 South, Lumberton between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; or during the monthly meetings held every first Tuesday at 7 p.m.