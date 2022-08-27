Theater seeks performers for winter lineup

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions has scheduled open call auditions for its upcoming winter season lineup.

Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and Sep. 7 at the Purple Door Productions studio theater, at 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

Auditions are open to ages 9 and older. No prior stage experience is required. The theater production company is seeking new talents for the shows “Dracula,” “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” and “Crowns.”

“Dracula” will premiere during the Halloween weekend. Readings will be done from the script. Casting is for ages 15 to mature adults.

Actors ages 8 through 19 will be sought to be cast in “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” which will be a Christmas family musical.

“Crowns” is the theater’s Black History Month musical, created by Regina Taylor, in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of black history and identity. The musical is seen through the eyes of a young Black woman who has come down South to stay with her aunt.

The theater is casting African Americans in their teens through mature adult women for the production.

For musicals, those who audition must present a short song selection, either with a track or acapella.

Callbacks for roles will be held the following week.

For further information or to schedule an audition appointment time slot, call 910-224-4000 or check out all information on the Facebook event page.